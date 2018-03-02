HIGHLIGHT: Cory Conacher scores the game-winner in OT … from his back!
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Central
- Cory Conacher
- Dallas Stars
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- West
-
Watch Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cory Conacher score from his backside in overtime to lift the Bolts past the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Nick Bjugstad: We’re gonna have to elevate it
7 hours ago
Micheal Haley: All we can focus on now is catching up
7 hours ago
Aaron Ekblad reacts to Friday night’s win over Sabres
7 hours ago
Bob Boughner: We played well enough to win Friday night
7 hours ago
Jonathan Huberdeau: We wanna get a spot in the playoffs
7 hours ago
Mike Matheson: We did a good job at shutting down Sabres
7 hours ago