Slumping Magic try to play spoiler against visiting Pistons
The Orlando Magic will try to find a way out of their seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Nick Bjugstad: We’re gonna have to elevate it
7 hours ago
Micheal Haley: All we can focus on now is catching up
7 hours ago
Aaron Ekblad reacts to Friday night’s win over Sabres
7 hours ago
Bob Boughner: We played well enough to win Friday night
7 hours ago
Jonathan Huberdeau: We wanna get a spot in the playoffs
7 hours ago
Mike Matheson: We did a good job at shutting down Sabres
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149