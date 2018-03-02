Rays manager Kevin Cash on Ciuffo’s grisly injury, Thursday’s action

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash says there isn't really an update yet on catcher Nick Ciuffo, who left Thursday's spring training game with a nasty cut on his head after being hit with a backswing.

