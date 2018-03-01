With 21 games left, Heat taking ‘It’s time’ mantra literally
Video Details
- Dwyane Wade
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Goran Dragic
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Southeast
- Udonis Haslem
-
Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade explain what Erik Spoelstra's "It's time" mantra means to the Miami Heat.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Lightning set to host surging Flyers in Saturday matinee
1 hr ago
Heat need to get physical to get back on track
1 hr ago
Panthers try to run win streak to 5 straight with Sabres in town
11 hours ago
Jon Cooper on Lightning's thrilling OT win, Anthony Cirelli's NHL debut
12 hours ago
Lightning already feeling impact of J.T. Miller
12 hours ago
Aleksander Barkov reacts to the win over the Devils
12 hours ago