Jamie McGinn proud of how Panthers responded after poor 2nd period
Florida Panthers forward Jamie McGinn says the team had a bit of a letdown in the second period but that it was good to see the team bounce back and pull out an OT win over the Maple Leafs.
- Atlantic
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- Jamie McGinn
- NHL
- Toronto Maple Leafs
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Lightning have quick turnaround before matchup with Stars
13 hours ago
Frank Vogel after loss: 'We didn't make shots'
14 hours ago
Lightning outplayed in OT loss to last-place Sabres
14 hours ago
Gold medalists Maddie Rooney, Lee Stecklein join the Lightning broadcast
16 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra on difficulties of easing Olynyk, McGruder back into action
19 hours ago
Dwyane Wade still trying to process emotionally charged night for South Florida
19 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149