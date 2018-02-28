Overtime hero Jared McCann on the win over Toronto
Florida Panthers forward Jared McCann joins Steve Goldstein and Denis Potvin to discuss the Cats coming through in overtime Tuesday night to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs.
