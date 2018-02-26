Dwyane Wade touched by Parkland victim being buried in his jersey
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reflects on what it was going through his mind when he learned that a victim of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was buried in his jersey.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Lightning have quick turnaround before matchup with Stars
13 hours ago
Frank Vogel after loss: 'We didn't make shots'
14 hours ago
Lightning outplayed in OT loss to last-place Sabres
15 hours ago
Gold medalists Maddie Rooney, Lee Stecklein join the Lightning broadcast
16 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra on difficulties of easing Olynyk, McGruder back into action
19 hours ago
Dwyane Wade still trying to process emotionally charged night for South Florida
19 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149