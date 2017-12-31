Bob Boughner likes the versatility along Panthers’ lines

Florida Panthers coach Bob Boughner breaks down Saturday's shutout victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Here's what a Panthers' shutout victory sounds like

Here's what a Panthers' shutout victory sounds like

1 hr ago

Tyler Johnson on coming back: ‘We started communicating better’

Tyler Johnson on coming back: ‘We started communicating better’

1 hr ago

Goran Dragic: 'You need to have some character to come back in this game'

Goran Dragic: 'You need to have some character to come back in this game'

1 hr ago

Tyler Johnson: 'We just started to get stops'

Tyler Johnson: 'We just started to get stops'

1 hr ago

Bob Boughner likes the versatility along Panthers' lines

Bob Boughner likes the versatility along Panthers' lines

1 hr ago

Erik Spoelstra after comeback win: 'This team showed character'

Erik Spoelstra after comeback win: 'This team showed character'

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»