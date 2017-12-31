Frank Vogel: ‘It hurts, our guys played their hearts out tonight’
Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel credits Miami's defense and Tyler Johnson's offensive talent in tonight's loss to the Heat.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Here's what a Panthers' shutout victory sounds like
1 hr ago
Tyler Johnson on coming back: ‘We started communicating better’
1 hr ago
Goran Dragic: 'You need to have some character to come back in this game'
1 hr ago
Tyler Johnson: 'We just started to get stops'
1 hr ago
Bob Boughner likes the versatility along Panthers' lines
1 hr ago
Erik Spoelstra after comeback win: 'This team showed character'
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149