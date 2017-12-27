Evan Fournier discusses how momentum changed Tuesday
Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier discusses his return from injury and says there was a momentum switch that cost the Magic the game Tuesday night against the Heat.
- East
- East
- Evan Fournier
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside’s return, Heat’s victory
6 hours ago
Frank Vogel says Magic fought hard in Miami
6 hours ago
Marreese Speights: We’ll bounce back
6 hours ago
Evan Fournier discusses how momentum changed Tuesday
6 hours ago
Jonathan Isaac reacts to Tuesday night's loss
6 hours ago
Hassan Whiteside reflects on his return to the court
6 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149