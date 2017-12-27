Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside’s return, Heat’s victory
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra breaks down Tuesday's win over the Magic and how he thinks Hassan Whiteside fared in his return after missing 13 games.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside’s return, Heat’s victory
6 hours ago
Frank Vogel says Magic fought hard in Miami
6 hours ago
Marreese Speights: We’ll bounce back
6 hours ago
Evan Fournier discusses how momentum changed Tuesday
6 hours ago
Jonathan Isaac reacts to Tuesday night's loss
6 hours ago
Hassan Whiteside reflects on his return to the court
6 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149