Frank Vogel says Magic fought hard in Miami
Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel says the Magic fought hard against the Miami Heat as they take their ninth straight loss of the season Tuesday night
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside’s return, Heat’s victory
6 hours ago
Frank Vogel says Magic fought hard in Miami
6 hours ago
Marreese Speights: We’ll bounce back
6 hours ago
Evan Fournier discusses how momentum changed Tuesday
6 hours ago
Jonathan Isaac reacts to Tuesday night's loss
6 hours ago
Hassan Whiteside reflects on his return to the court
6 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149