Josh Richardson, slippers and all, stops by the studio
Miami Heat forward Josh Richardson donned his slippers and made his way to the studio to reflect on his impact on the team and the win over the Magic on Tuesday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside’s return, Heat’s victory
6 hours ago
Frank Vogel says Magic fought hard in Miami
6 hours ago
Marreese Speights: We’ll bounce back
6 hours ago
Evan Fournier discusses how momentum changed Tuesday
6 hours ago
Jonathan Isaac reacts to Tuesday night's loss
6 hours ago
Hassan Whiteside reflects on his return to the court
6 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149