Wayne Ellington weathers some postgame antics to break down win

Wayne Ellington weather some antics from his Miami Heat teammates to break down his hot shooting Tuesday night in a win over the visiting Orlando Magic.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside’s return, Heat’s victory

Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside’s return, Heat’s victory

6 hours ago

Frank Vogel says Magic fought hard in Miami

Frank Vogel says Magic fought hard in Miami

6 hours ago

Marreese Speights: We’ll bounce back

Marreese Speights: We’ll bounce back

6 hours ago

Evan Fournier discusses how momentum changed Tuesday

Evan Fournier discusses how momentum changed Tuesday

6 hours ago

Jonathan Isaac reacts to Tuesday night's loss

Jonathan Isaac reacts to Tuesday night's loss

6 hours ago

Hassan Whiteside reflects on his return to the court

Hassan Whiteside reflects on his return to the court

6 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»