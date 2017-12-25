Lightning take families on shopping sprees at Publix

Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning take some families on holiday shopping sprees at Publix.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Derek Jeter, Marlins deliver Christmas presents

Derek Jeter, Marlins deliver Christmas presents

2 hours ago

Lightning’s Slater Koekkoek makes some special deliveries

Lightning’s Slater Koekkoek makes some special deliveries

3 hours ago

Lightning take families on shopping sprees at Publix

Lightning take families on shopping sprees at Publix

3 hours ago

Panthers reveal the best (and worst) gifts they've received

Panthers reveal the best (and worst) gifts they've received

3 hours ago

Smiles abound as Heat players give back

Smiles abound as Heat players give back

3 hours ago

Lightning host party for Children's Cancer Center families

Lightning host party for Children's Cancer Center families

11 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»