Magic guard Elfrid Payton dishes out gifts to elementary school students
Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton dishes out some gifts to local elementary school students.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Derek Jeter, Marlins deliver Christmas presents
3 hours ago
Lightning’s Slater Koekkoek makes some special deliveries
3 hours ago
Lightning take families on shopping sprees at Publix
3 hours ago
Panthers reveal the best (and worst) gifts they've received
3 hours ago
Smiles abound as Heat players give back
3 hours ago
Lightning host party for Children's Cancer Center families
11 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149