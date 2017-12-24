Derek MacKenzie says the Panthers confidence is increasing

Florida Panthers captain Derek MacKenzie reacts to the shutout win over the Ottawa Senators.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Hot Seconds with Jax: Rodney McGruder

Hot Seconds with Jax: Rodney McGruder

19 hours ago

Bam Adebayo says the NBA is all about learning and growing

Bam Adebayo says the NBA is all about learning and growing

1 day ago

Erik Spoelstra says loss wasn't for a lack of effort

Erik Spoelstra says loss wasn't for a lack of effort

1 day ago

James Reimer records 18th career shutout in win over Senators

James Reimer records 18th career shutout in win over Senators

1 day ago

Nick Bjugstad: 'It's a full team effort every time we win'

Nick Bjugstad: 'It's a full team effort every time we win'

1 day ago

LISTEN IN: Nick Bjugstad mic'd up against the Senators

LISTEN IN: Nick Bjugstad mic'd up against the Senators

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»