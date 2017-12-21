Panthers begin four-game home stand vs. Wild

FOX Sports Florida's Steve Goldstein and Denis Potvin look ahead at the Florida Panthers' upcoming schedule.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Erik Spoelstra on Wayne Ellington’s preparation: ‘He has one of the best workouts I’ve ever seen’

Erik Spoelstra on Wayne Ellington’s preparation: ‘He has one of the best workouts I’ve ever seen’

14 hours ago

Josh Richardson scored 24 points in the win over the Mavericks

Josh Richardson scored 24 points in the win over the Mavericks

14 hours ago

Heat look to slow down Pelicans' duo of big men

Heat look to slow down Pelicans' duo of big men

14 hours ago

Wayne Ellington hits career high 8 3-pointers in win over Mavericks

Wayne Ellington hits career high 8 3-pointers in win over Mavericks

14 hours ago

Derrick Walton Jr. provides boost off bench against Mavericks

Derrick Walton Jr. provides boost off bench against Mavericks

14 hours ago

Panthers try to make it 3 straight wins with Senators in town

Panthers try to make it 3 straight wins with Senators in town

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»