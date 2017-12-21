Frank Vogel: We didn’t guard well enough, we didn’t play defense well enough
Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel breaks down Wednesday's road loss to the Bulls, saying the team didn't play well enough on defense to win a basketball game.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Erik Spoelstra on Wayne Ellington’s preparation: ‘He has one of the best workouts I’ve ever seen’
14 hours ago
Josh Richardson scored 24 points in the win over the Mavericks
14 hours ago
Heat look to slow down Pelicans' duo of big men
14 hours ago
Wayne Ellington hits career high 8 3-pointers in win over Mavericks
14 hours ago
Derrick Walton Jr. provides boost off bench against Mavericks
14 hours ago
Magic now must deal with division-leading Wizards
14 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
20146-20149