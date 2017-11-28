Road to grabbing a victory doesn’t get easier as Magic host Thunder

The Orlando Magic, mired in a nine-game losing streak, now have to contend with Russell Westbrook and the revamped Oklahoma City Thunder.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

15 mins ago

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

2 hours ago

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

5 hours ago

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

5 hours ago

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

5 hours ago

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»