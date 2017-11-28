Roberto Luongo on his 200th win with the Panthers
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo gives his thoughts on winning his 200th win with the Panthers. He becomes the only goalie besides Hall of Famer Patrick Roy to win 200 games with two different franchises.
