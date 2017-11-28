Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel reacts to Monday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, noting that the Magic had made some improvements and played hard, but there are still some things to work on.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

15 mins ago

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

3 hours ago

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

5 hours ago

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

5 hours ago

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

5 hours ago

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»