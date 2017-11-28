Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon mentions he thought the Magic had the win Monday night, however the Indiana Pacers pass the Orlando Magic 121-109.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

15 mins ago

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

3 hours ago

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

5 hours ago

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

5 hours ago

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

5 hours ago

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»