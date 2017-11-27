South Florida High School Football Report: Regional finals feature 3OT thriller, epic comeback
FOX Sports Florida's Eric Esteban and the South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones and Wells Dusenbury recap the regional finals of the Florida high school football playoffs.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder
15 mins ago
Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo
3 hours ago
Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one
5 hours ago
Terrence Ross: It was tough all around
5 hours ago
Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight
5 hours ago
Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'
15 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Sink or Swim
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-
Today 5:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - The Fight Gods
-
Today 6:00p ET FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off
-
Today 6:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Make it a Fight
-