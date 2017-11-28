Heat’s bench production and defense are to praise for recent wins

The Miami Heat's bench has been putting up great numbers in the past three games. The team as a whole has been playing lock-down defense to hold off opponents and look to continue the trend against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

Road to grabbing a victory doesn't get easier as Magic host Thunder

15 mins ago

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

Lightning road trip continues in Buffalo

3 hours ago

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

Aaron Gordon says he really thought they had this one

5 hours ago

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

Terrence Ross: It was tough all around

5 hours ago

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

Frank Vogel: We had some improvements tonight

5 hours ago

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

Bob Boughner: 'We made sure to make up for not showing up the other night'

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»