James Johnson: We had to play with pride and heart

Miami Heat forward James Johnson discusses beating the Bulls on Sunday afternoon, saying the team had to play with pride and heart in Chicago.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Full Timeout: Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters

Full Timeout: Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters

15 mins ago

Magic need better defensive effort against Pacers

Magic need better defensive effort against Pacers

13 hours ago

Goran Dragic says attacking basket creates open shots

Goran Dragic says attacking basket creates open shots

15 hours ago

Wayne Ellington credits teammates for his success

Wayne Ellington credits teammates for his success

15 hours ago

James Johnson likes how Heat are trending

James Johnson likes how Heat are trending

15 hours ago

Hassan Whiteside says Heat just missed some easy shots early

Hassan Whiteside says Heat just missed some easy shots early

15 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»