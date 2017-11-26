Special teams play large role in Lightning’s loss to Penguins
FOX Sports Sun's Rick Peckham and Brian Engblom examine how special teams impacted the game Saturday night in the Tampa Bay Lightning's loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
