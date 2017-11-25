Wayne Ellington joins the Winner’s Circle after taming Timberwolves
Wayne Ellington - who made 6 shots Friday night, all of them 3s - joins Jason Jackson to discuss how the Miami Heat were able to take care of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NBA
- Northwest
- Southeast
- Wayne Ellington
- West
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Magic look to interrupt The Process in showdown with Embiid, 76ers
Just now
Lightning, Penguins each trying to bounce back from losses
15 mins ago
Goran Dragic: We can't afford to relax
1 hr ago
Dion Waiters says Heat's passing led to their thriving offense
1 hr ago
Justise Winslow dissects defending Karl-Anthony Towns
1 hr ago
Hassan Whiteside: Our patience paid off on offense tonight
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED