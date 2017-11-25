Wayne Ellington joins the Winner’s Circle after taming Timberwolves

Wayne Ellington - who made 6 shots Friday night, all of them 3s - joins Jason Jackson to discuss how the Miami Heat were able to take care of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

