Magic return from Thanksgiving to take on the Celtics
The Orlando Magic will try to snap out of the losing streak and hand the Celtics their second straight loss on Friday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Mark Richt on why Travis Homer plays special teams
14 hours ago
Mark Richt knows his 'Canes can't afford to be looking past Pitt
14 hours ago
Heat look to carry toughness with them on road trip
14 hours ago
Magic return from Thanksgiving to take on the Celtics
15 hours ago
Members of Panthers on Thanksgiving plans and their favorite meals
1 day ago
Magic guard Arron Afflalo hands out turkeys to local families
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED