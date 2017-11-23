Magic guard Arron Afflalo hands out turkeys to local families

Orlando Magic guard embraces the Thanksgiving spirit by handing out turkeys to local families.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Mark Richt on why Travis Homer plays special teams

Mark Richt on why Travis Homer plays special teams

14 hours ago

Mark Richt knows his 'Canes can't afford to be looking past Pitt

Mark Richt knows his 'Canes can't afford to be looking past Pitt

14 hours ago

Heat look to carry toughness with them on road trip

Heat look to carry toughness with them on road trip

15 hours ago

Magic return from Thanksgiving to take on the Celtics

Magic return from Thanksgiving to take on the Celtics

15 hours ago

Members of Panthers on Thanksgiving plans and their favorite meals

Members of Panthers on Thanksgiving plans and their favorite meals

1 day ago

Magic guard Arron Afflalo hands out turkeys to local families

Magic guard Arron Afflalo hands out turkeys to local families

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»