South Florida High School Football Report: Regional finals on tap
FOX Sports Florida's Eric Esteban and the South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones and Wells Dusenbury look ahead to the regional finals of the Florida high school football playoffs.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Dion Waiters on snapping Celtics' streak: This one took grit
3 hours ago
Heat's Dragic says attacking the basket leads only to good things
4 hours ago
Roberto Luongo: 'We're playing better defensive hockey'
4 hours ago
Heat's Waiters: 'It was two defensive teams going to war'
4 hours ago
Nick Bjugstad on Haapala: 'He stepped right in and played well'
4 hours ago
Spoelstra wants to instill an attitude of winning among Heat players
4 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED