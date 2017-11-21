Summer break: Panthers hosted NHL’s first hockey clinic in Caribbean

This summer, the Florida Panthers' Ian McCoshen and Alex Petrovic visited Barbados where they hosted the NHL's first hockey clinic in the Caribbean.

