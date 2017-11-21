FSU rout gave Jimbo Fisher opportunity to play younger players

Florida State Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher talks about being able to give more players opportunities in big win over Delaware State. The Jimbo Fisher Show airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Heat's Dragic: 'It was a good day, a lot of physicality'

Heat's Dragic: 'It was a good day, a lot of physicality'

Just now

FSU rout gave Jimbo Fisher opportunity to play younger players

FSU rout gave Jimbo Fisher opportunity to play younger players

3 hours ago

Randy Shannon glad to pick up a win in front of the Gators faithful

Randy Shannon glad to pick up a win in front of the Gators faithful

3 hours ago

South Florida High School Football Report: Round 2 playoff recap

South Florida High School Football Report: Round 2 playoff recap

4 hours ago

Panthers need balance, killer instinct as Maple Leafs, Blackhawks get set to visit

Panthers need balance, killer instinct as Maple Leafs, Blackhawks get set to visit

7 hours ago

Inside the Helmet: FSU punter Logan Tyler

Inside the Helmet: FSU punter Logan Tyler

8 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»