Jared McCann could be back in lineup as Panthers gear up for Kings, Ducks

FOX Sports Florida's Steve Goldstein and Denis Potvin look ahead to the Florida Panthers game vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Marlins Ayudan Day of Philanthropy & Service

Marlins Ayudan Day of Philanthropy & Service

15 mins ago

Jared McCann could be back in lineup as Panthers gear up for Kings, Ducks

Jared McCann could be back in lineup as Panthers gear up for Kings, Ducks

2 hours ago

Bob Boughner says familiarity with Sharks system helped in Panthers win

Bob Boughner says familiarity with Sharks system helped in Panthers win

2 hours ago

Randy Shannon set for first home game as Gators' interim coach

Randy Shannon set for first home game as Gators' interim coach

4 hours ago

Miami looks to avoid letdown vs. Virginia on Senior Day

Miami looks to avoid letdown vs. Virginia on Senior Day

5 hours ago

Florida State needs to close with three more wins to become bowl eligible

Florida State needs to close with three more wins to become bowl eligible

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»