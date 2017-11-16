Mark Richt on when Hurricanes found out they were Coastal Division champs
Coach Mark Richt talks about when and how the Miami Hurricanes found out they were ACC Coastal Division champions. The Mark Richt Show airs every Wednesday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
