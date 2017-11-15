South Florida High School Football Report: Second round playoff preview

FOX Sports Florida's Eric Esteban and the South Florida Sun Sentinel's David Furones and Wells Dusenbury preview the second round of the Florida high school football playoffs.

Frank Vogel after loss: We're small, they went even smaller

1 hr ago

Josh Richardson says Heat dug themselves a hole vs. Wizards

2 hours ago

Erik Spoelstra: We have to be able to sustain our best game for 48 minutes

3 hours ago

Miami coach Mark Richt: Getting a big lead allowed us to dictate the game

6 hours ago

The Wheelhouse: NASCAR set to crown 2017 Cup champion at Homestead

7 hours ago

South Florida High School Football Report: Second round playoff preview

8 hours ago

