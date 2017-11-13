After big loss, Magic get big challenge against Warriors
Coming off a big loss in Denver, the Orlando Magic are now tasked with taking on the Golden State Warriors.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Jon Cooper impressed with Lightning's focus after sweeping road trip
12 hours ago
Aaron Gordon: We didn't have an acceptable effort on the defensive end
13 hours ago
After big loss, Magic get big challenge against Warriors
16 hours ago
Goran Dragic on Pistons: Their tempo hurt us a little bit
17 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra says Heat didn't play game on their terms
18 hours ago
Frank Vogel on Magic's defensive struggles, status of Jonathan Isaac
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW