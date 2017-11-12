James Reimer: If we play like this, we’ll get our share of breaks
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer says if the team can play like they did Saturday night, they'll end up getting their share of the breaks.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
After big loss, Magic get big challenge against Warriors
15 mins ago
Goran Dragic on Pistons: Their tempo hurt us a little bit
1 hr ago
Erik Spoelstra says Heat didn't play game on their terms
2 hours ago
Aaron Gordon: We didn't have an acceptable effort on the defensive end
19 hours ago
Frank Vogel on Magic's defensive struggles, status of Jonathan Isaac
21 hours ago
Marreese Speights discusses Saturday's lopsided loss
21 hours ago