Magic’s road trip continues against tough Nuggets squad
The Orlando Magic remain on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets, who have won two straight games.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Playoffs, first round: QB Matt Corral, Long Beach Poly moving on in postseason
10 hours ago
Whiteside on his 20 rebound game: 'I gotta affect the game any way I can'
11 hours ago
Goran Dragic: 'Our defense was on point'
11 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra on Whiteside: 'One of his best games in a Heat uniform
11 hours ago
Dion Waiters: 'If you give yourself a chance defensively, you can definitely win the game'
11 hours ago
Dion Waiters kept his shooting confidence up despite early struggles
11 hours ago