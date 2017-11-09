Magic begin four-game road trip in Phoenix

FOX Sports Florida's Dante Marchitelli and Brian Hill look ahead as the Orlando Magic get set to begin a four-game road trip.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

How to make your own Miami Hurricanes turnover chain

How to make your own Miami Hurricanes turnover chain

5 hours ago

FSU needs to be confident as it gets set to take on Clemson

FSU needs to be confident as it gets set to take on Clemson

8 hours ago

Randy Shannon says Florida needs to work on consistency vs. South Carolina

Randy Shannon says Florida needs to work on consistency vs. South Carolina

8 hours ago

Mark Richt on facing Notre Dame: 'I have no doubt Hard Rock will be rocking for the 'Canes'

Mark Richt on facing Notre Dame: 'I have no doubt Hard Rock will be rocking for the 'Canes'

8 hours ago

Panthers LIVE: Players can't start doubting themselves amid struggles

Panthers LIVE: Players can't start doubting themselves amid struggles

23 hours ago

Magic begin four-game road trip in Phoenix

Magic begin four-game road trip in Phoenix

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»