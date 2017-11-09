Erik Spoelstra liked Heat’s energy from the start in Phoenix
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra breaks down Wednesday'w in over the Suns, saying the team started out with a positive energy and that made the difference in Phoenix.
