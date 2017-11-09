Mark Richt likes the contagious nature of ‘Canes fever as wins pile up
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt says the enthusiasm and support for the 'Canes has helped lift the team up as they remain undefeated on the year. The Mark Richt Show airs ever Wednesday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
