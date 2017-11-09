The Wheelhouse: Miami set for showdown against Notre Dame
Peter Ariz of CanesInSight.com and OutTheHuddle.com joins FOX Sports Florida Kelly Saco to break down Saturday's showdown between the Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
- College Football
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Hurricanes
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
