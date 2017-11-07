Lightning begin three-game West Coast swing in San Jose

FOX Sports Sun's Rich Hollenberg and Bobby Taylor preview the Tampa Bay Lightning's West Coast road trip.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Keith Yandle: 'It's a tough one to swallow right now'

Keith Yandle: 'It's a tough one to swallow right now'

10 hours ago

Roberto Luongo: 'We're finding ways to lose games instead of finding ways to win them'

Roberto Luongo: 'We're finding ways to lose games instead of finding ways to win them'

10 hours ago

Bob Boughner said the Hurricanes brought it to the Cats with shifts and penalty trouble

Bob Boughner said the Hurricanes brought it to the Cats with shifts and penalty trouble

10 hours ago

Hockey 101: All skates are not created equal

Hockey 101: All skates are not created equal

15 hours ago

Heat need to clean up turnovers as road trip continues in Phoenix

Heat need to clean up turnovers as road trip continues in Phoenix

16 hours ago

Point guard injuries affecting Magic's offensive flow

Point guard injuries affecting Magic's offensive flow

16 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»