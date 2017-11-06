Frank Vogel: We struggled with shot selection, patience tonight

Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel breaks down Sunday's home loss to the Celtics, saying the team struggled with shot selection and patience at times as they tried to deal with Boston's defense.

