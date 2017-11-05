Colton Sceviour discusses 2-goal game, positivity among Panthers

Florida Panthers forward Colton Sceviour scored 2 goals during Saturday night's game against the New York Rangers and talks about how the Panthers can improve.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Frank Vogel: We struggled with shot selection, patience tonight

Frank Vogel: We struggled with shot selection, patience tonight

15 mins ago

Dante Marchitelli, Brian Hill break down Magic's loss to Celtics

Dante Marchitelli, Brian Hill break down Magic's loss to Celtics

15 mins ago

James Johnson discusses being able to move on quickly after mistakes

James Johnson discusses being able to move on quickly after mistakes

2 hours ago

Hassan Whiteside on defending Griffin one-on-one for final play

Hassan Whiteside on defending Griffin one-on-one for final play

3 hours ago

Erik Spoelstra: It is important for us to go through games like this

Erik Spoelstra: It is important for us to go through games like this

3 hours ago

Tyler Johnson proud of how Heat weathered the storm late

Tyler Johnson proud of how Heat weathered the storm late

3 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»