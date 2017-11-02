Frank Vogel says Magic were able to find a way to win
Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel says he's very proud of the team as he breaks down Wednesday night's victory over Memphis Grizzlies.
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Memphis Grizzlies
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Southwest
- West
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Meet the Tampa Bay Lightning's 'Thunder Kid' for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
3 hours ago
Behind the scenes: Making of the Miami Heat's 30th anniversary intro video
6 hours ago
Magic return home to face struggling Bulls
6 hours ago
South Florida High School Football Report: Muck Bowl, Soul Bowl(s) on tap for Week 11
8 hours ago
Aaron Gordon having fun as the Magic take the W over Grizzlies
22 hours ago
Jonathan Isaac calls Magic a resilient group
22 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW