Aaron Gordon having fun as the Magic take the W over Grizzlies

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon talks about the team's victory as the Orlando Magic close out their road trip with a win.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Meet the Tampa Bay Lightning's 'Thunder Kid' for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Meet the Tampa Bay Lightning's 'Thunder Kid' for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

3 hours ago

Behind the scenes: Making of the Miami Heat's 30th anniversary intro video

Behind the scenes: Making of the Miami Heat's 30th anniversary intro video

6 hours ago

Magic return home to face struggling Bulls

Magic return home to face struggling Bulls

6 hours ago

South Florida High School Football Report: Muck Bowl, Soul Bowl(s) on tap for Week 11

South Florida High School Football Report: Muck Bowl, Soul Bowl(s) on tap for Week 11

8 hours ago

Aaron Gordon having fun as the Magic take the W over Grizzlies

Aaron Gordon having fun as the Magic take the W over Grizzlies

22 hours ago

Jonathan Isaac calls Magic a resilient group

Jonathan Isaac calls Magic a resilient group

22 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»