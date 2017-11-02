Goran Dragic on spreading scoring around in Heat’s victory
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic stops by the Biscayne Bay Studio to discuss the win over the Bulls and the team getting impact performances from several different players Wednesday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Meet the Tampa Bay Lightning's 'Thunder Kid' for Hockey Fights Cancer Night
3 hours ago
Behind the scenes: Making of the Miami Heat's 30th anniversary intro video
6 hours ago
Magic return home to face struggling Bulls
6 hours ago
South Florida High School Football Report: Muck Bowl, Soul Bowl(s) on tap for Week 11
8 hours ago
Aaron Gordon having fun as the Magic take the W over Grizzlies
22 hours ago
Jonathan Isaac calls Magic a resilient group
22 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW