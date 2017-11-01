‘Inside the Panthers: Bob Boughner’ sneak peek

“Inside the Panthers: Bob Boughner,” premiering Nov. 4 on FOX Sports Florida, shines a spotlight on Florida’s new head coach in the midst of his first season leading the Cats.

